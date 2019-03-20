Judge rules South Burlington project too big

A housing project in South Burlington is on hold after a judge has ruled it's too big and needs to be downsized.

The decision from the Environmental Division of the Superior Court takes aim at Spear Meadow Project, a proposed development around Swift Street and Spear Street.

The city said yes to the 2017 plan but some neighbors and residents opposed, challenging the development in court

One of the biggest changes in the ruling is the amount of housing units the developer is allowed to have -- from 48 units down to 31.

"What the court said in its decision is that the city's regulations, the city's zoning bylaws don't match the requirement of the state enabling law," said Paul Conner, South Burlington Planning and Zoning Director.

Where the city and the state disagree is on a term called TDRs or Transfer of Development Rights. TRDs started in South Burlington in 2006 to balance the environmental needs of the city as well as address housing concerns by putting limits on how many units can be built per acre.

Conner calls the changes technical but says the city wants to have the same language as the state so they know they are in compliance with state laws. "With this decision having just been ruled, our city council just had a meeting to talk about what's next, and their first priority is that they've indicated they would like the various committees and then themselves to do, is to take necessary corrective action to have the bylaws match the state enabling laws," he said.

Residents are encouraged to come to all meetings and voice their opinions as the details of how the city will move forward are being discussed.

City leaders and the developer have until the end of the month to decide if they will appeal the courts decision.