Judge rules mistrial in McAllister sex crimes case

A Franklin County judge Friday morning ruled a mistrial in the third trial of former state Senator Norm McAllister.

It comes after a juror admitted he heard a media report Tuesday night that may have influenced his decision and had to be dismissed. Both the state and the defense agreed a mistrial was the only option after the judge had previously allowed two alternate jurors to go.

McAllister was arrested in 2015 after three women claimed he sexually assaulted them. His legal saga has been almost four years in the making and has included dropped charges, a jury acquittal and a conviction overturned by the Vermont Supreme Court.

In the latest trial that began Thursday, McAllister was accused of arranging for his tenant to have sex with another man to pay off a debt.

McAllister has all along claimed he is innocent. His lawyers Thursday argued that the woman accusing him had a history of lying.

After one day of arguments, the case went to the jury. The judge announced the mistrial shortly after 11 a.m. Friday.

