Judge sets March trial date in mall kidnapping

A federal judge has set a March trial date for a man charged with kidnapping a woman and her child from a mall in New Hampshire and then bringing them to Vermont.

Court records say jury selection in the trial of Everett Simpson is scheduled to begin in U.S. District Court in Burlington on March 23.

The 42-year-old Simpson is facing federal kidnapping charges that after he left a Bradford drug abuse treatment center Jan. 4 he traveled to Manchester, New Hampshire, where the alleged kidnapped took place before they were brought to Vermont.

