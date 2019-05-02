Judge settles dispute over fire-ravaged church in New Hampshire

There is a court settlement on a church destroyed by a deadly fire in Grafton, New Hampshire. Our Adam Sullivan spoke with townspeople who are hopeful the new court ruling could help pay for costly repairs.

On a drizzly day in Grafton, New Hampshire, rain runs through the Peaceful Assembly Church on Route 4. Gaping holes in both the roof and sides are visible to everyone who drives by.

"It's horrible," resident Nancy Pappas said. "It's just an eyesore. They have got to do something."

In January 2016, fire gutted much of the building. The church's pastor, John Connell, 57, died in the blaze.

The structure has sat unchanged since the fire. Before the blaze, the church and town had been arguing over taxes.

"We've had an ongoing argument over tax exemptions and back taxes. And back in 2016, the town and Peaceful Assembly Church came to an agreement that certain repairs would be made to the church by a certain date," said Stephen Darrow, a selectman.

Recently, a judge ruled in favor of the town, awarding a settlement of approximately $20,000 for back taxes, lawyers' fees and interest. But town officials say they hope the building is restored.

"The building, the church is more important to the town than the $20,000 right now," Darrow said. "The Board of Selectmen would like to see the church repaired."

But the town says it has no interest in buying the structure. A possible sale to another party is being discussed. However, details have not been made public.

Residents are anxious about the future.

"It's sad, it's sad what happened," Pappas said. "I think it's a part of history. It's an eyesore and it is dangerous, but save the bell."

A place of worship in the center of town that continues to deteriorate.

WCAX News reached out to the lawyer representing the church but we had not yet heard back when this story was published.