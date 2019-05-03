Judge to decide whether doctor must give up DNA in lawsuit

A judge will decide whether a Vermont fertility doctor accused of using his own sperm to impregnate a patient will have to give up his DNA.

A Florida couple claims they signed a contract with the now-retired Dr. John Boyd Coates for artificial insemination about 40 years ago. The couple says it was supposed to have been semen from an unnamed medical student.

But 40 years later, the couple says their daughter used websites like Ancestry.com to find out information about her biological father and the results pointed to Coates.

Now, the couple wants the court to compel Coates to turn over his DNA for testing.

The doctor's lawyers say people can't be forced to turn over DNA in civil lawsuits.