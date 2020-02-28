Judge upholds guilty verdict in fatal 2017 shooting

A judge has rejected a request to throw out a guilty verdict in a Vermont town's first murder in 100 years.

A judge says the evidence shows Jayveon Caballero is guilty of fatally shooting Markus Austin and that the killing was unlawful.

The Times Argus reports Caballero was initially found guilty in November of second-degree murder after he was arrested for shooting Austin in a parking lot in Montpelier in January 2017.

Officials say the shooting followed a fight hours before at a bar, where witnesses said they saw Austin hit Caballero's girlfriend.

Caballero is scheduled to be sentenced in May. He faces life in prison.

