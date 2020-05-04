Judge weighs constitutionality of NY primary shutdown

Lawyers for withdrawn presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang are urging a judge to overrule New York state's decision to cancel its 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Lawyers for would-be delegates including former presidential candidate Andrew Yang argued Monday that the state acted unconstitutionally when it made the cancellation on April 27, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

The Manhattan federal court lawsuit filed by Yang and others was joined by Sanders’ supporters.

Judge Analisa Torres heard arguments on a conference call before reserving decision.

The Democratic members of the State’s Board of Elections voted to cancel the primary even though New York was still planning to hold its congressional and state-level primaries June 23.

