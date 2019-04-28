Juggling with Vermont Vaudeville

Vermont Vaudeville returns to the historic Hardwick Town House this week. This spring's variety show is called, "Cream of the Crop." It will feature clowns, musicians and jugglers.

Juggling is one of those skills that might look easy, but it takes years of practice to master. In preparation of this week's shows, Scott Fleishman made the trip to Hardwick to get a private juggling lesson from one of the core cast members of Vermont Vaudeville, Brent McCoy.

Vermont Vaudeville's Cream of the Crop at the Hardwick Townhouse runs May 2-4. Shows each night start at 7:30 p.m. and there is an additional 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.