Julia Ruth-Stevens dies at 102 years old

The last surviving daughter of baseball legend Babe Ruth is gone.

Julia Ruth-Stevens died at 102 years old Saturday.

And she had some local ties to Vermont.

Ruth-Stevens visited Vermont several times as a guest of the Vermont Mountaineers. She was honored on the field before games in 2004, 2005, and 2016.

"I contacted her back in 2004 and said to her 'would you like to come up to a game?' She lived in North Conway, New Hampshire so it was an easy trip. We picked her up and came to Montpelier, she stayed for a couple days, loved the community. She wanted to go to the Cabot Creamery, took the VIP tour. She threw out the first pitch, signed autographs for fans. She just was a really nice lady who loved baseball," said Brian Gallagher, a Vermont Mountaineer.

Ruth-Stevens only visited two baseball parks to celebrate her one hundredth birthday: Fenway park in Boston and The Montpelier Recreation Field.