Some food for thought in Burlington on Juneteenth.

If you stopped by Kiss the Cook, you might have been able to get a free cookie, some strawberry soda and a history lesson.

The "Joe Frogger" cookies come from an 18th-century recipe named for Joe Brown, a free African American man who opened a tavern next to a frog pond in Marblehead, Massachusetts. His wife Lucretia's cookies were famous for their large size and flavors of molasses, spice and rum.

While Kiss the Cook left out the booze, they hope those who took their version of the classic cookie think about where they came from.

"So far it's been really good. Everyone's been enjoying them. Unfortunately, we didn't put any rum in our recipe, but next time definitely 140 it's been really good feedback. And I feel like a lot of people are getting a little bit of education with it as well," said Conrad Osborne, the manager of Kiss the Cook.

Saturday, bakers around the country took part in "Bakers Against Racism," where proceeds from their pastries go toward organizations trying to end racism. Several Vermont bakeries joined in.