On Sunday, speakers and community members are planning to congregate in recognition of Juneteenth in Burlington.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19th - the day news of emancipation released the last slaves in the United States.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. on the steps of city hall. Speeches will be live streamed across social media platforms.

After speeches conclude, the group will walk Church Street to mourn the Black lives that have ended due to white supremacy.