‘Jungle’ Jack Hanna to retire from Columbus Zoo after 42 years

The man who taught television viewers about wild animals for decades is getting ready to retire.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Wednesday that “Jungle” Jack Hanna will retire after working 42 years at the central Ohio attraction. He will keep his current title of director emeritus.

“As I approach my mid-70s with more than four decades at the Columbus Zoo, I believe it is time to wind down and officially step back," Hanna said. "Together with many friends and partners, we’ve come a long way to make the world a better place for people and wildlife!”

The 73-year-old was named zoo director in 1978, but he became best known for his television programs and appearances on popular talk shows with wild animals.

“Out of respect for the many people whose lives the Hannas have touched, this news is being shared now to give the community ample time in the coming months to celebrate and thank Jack and (his wife) Suzi,” the zoo said in a Facebook post. “Jack’s career and leadership transformed the zoo and set it on the course to be what it is today.”