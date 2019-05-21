Jurors deliberating fate of driver in deadly wrong-way crash

Jurors are deliberating the fate of a wrong-way driver accused of killing five teens on the highway two and a half years ago.

Steven Bourgoin faces five counts of second-degree murder plus other charges for the crashes on Oct. 8, 2016.

His defense says he was insane when he drove the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Williston, hitting a car full of teenagers and killing all of them. Bourgoin is accused of then stealing a Williston police officer's cruiser, driving off and then turning around and driving back into the crash scene, hitting several other cars.

This is the twelfth day of the trial and now when it wraps up depends on the jury. The jurors got 22 pages of instructions from the court on how to handle the case. They heard the judge read the charges against Bourgoin. Vermont Superior Court Judge Kevin Griffin also explained to the jury what the insanity defense is and reminded the jury they can also consider whether Bourgoin was acting in a diminished capacity. That would allow jurors to consider whether he would face a lesser charge like involuntary manslaughter due to his mental state that night but still hold him criminally accountable for his actions. And the judge reminded the jury to focus on the evidence.

"You are the sole judges of the evidence," Judge Griffin said.

The jury so far has been made up of 10 women and six men. Four alternates-- two men and two women-- were selected and asked to stay in case something happened during deliberations, leaving a dozen to decide Bourgoin's fate.

The jury has these options: guilty of murder, guilty of involuntary manslaughter, not guilty by reason of insanity or just not guilty.

Our Cat Viglienzoni will be at court all day to bring you any news of their verdict when it comes in. We have no idea, though, how long their deliberations will take.