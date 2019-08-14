Jurors weigh murder case against Northern NY man

The case against the Northern New York man accused of killing his grandmother with a kitchen knife has gone to the jury.

Gustavo Segundo-Clark

This morning, the defense and prosecution presented their closing arguments in the Gustavo Segundo-Clark murder trial.

In the opening statements, the prosecution compared their case to a puzzle. Today, the defense attorney said the puzzle the prosecution presented had missing pieces, like a lack of DNA, a lack of fingerprints or blood on key pieces of evidence, and holes in the timeline.

But Assistant District Attorney Jeffery Stitt said they were looking at different puzzles, that the evidence was clear and laid out the Segundo-Clark was guilty of all six charges, including the murder and assault Ginger Clark, 73, grand larceny for stealing her 2010 Subaru Forrester and Citizen's Bank car, tampering either evidence and criminal possession of a weapon.

Our Kelly O'Brien is in court waiting on a verdict. Tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 5 p.m., she will take an in-depth look at the statements and this case.