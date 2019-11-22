Jury: School district partly to blame for Milton hazing

A verdict is in in the civil trial on whether Milton and its school district are liable for a hazing by former high school football players.

The school was deemed negligent and that negligence caused injury. The school was 60 percent to blame and they found that the student was 40 percent to blame.

It was a case that stunned Vermont when the allegations surfaced in 2014. Five former Milton high school football players were accused of sodomizing younger teammates with broom handles and pool cues during the 2011 and 2012 seasons. All five of the accused accepted plea deals.

But one former student sued the town of Milton and the school district for not protecting him from hazing and sexual assault at the hands of those other players.

The victim, who is now 22, was seeking $2.5 million from the Milton School District. He claims that officials knew of a history of hazing on the football team and should have done more to prevent the attack.

The school district said players who were charged criminally bear responsibility for the crime, not the school.

