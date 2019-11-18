Jury expected to get Montpelier murder case Monday

Closing arguments are expected Monday afternoon in a Montpelier murder case.

Jayveon Caballero is accused of shooting Markus Austin in Montpelier in 2017 through a windshield as he was sitting in the drivers seat.

The defense argues the shooting was an accident because Caballero shot the passenger-side windshield, which led to the bullet deflecting off the interior of the car.

If the jury finds it was an accident, Caballero could face a lesser conviction like manslaughter, which would put him behind bars for up to 15 years. If he's found guilty of first-degree murder he faces life in prison.

The defense rested its case Monday morning and closing arguments begins at 1 p.m.

