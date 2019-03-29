Jury finds Georgia man not guilty in 2017 fatal shooting

A Franklin County jury has found a Georgia man not guilty for the 2017 shootings that killed one man and severely injured another.

After less than eight hours of deliberation, the jury reached a decision Friday, finding Ethan Gratton not guilty of all charges, including second degree murder of David Hill and attempted second degree murder of Mark Brito.

Prosecutors say the 26-year-old shot two men back in January 2017. They say it all started when David Hill, 57, and Mark Brito, 27, tried to turn their truck around in Gratton's Georgia Mountain Road driveway and a fight broke out.

During the trial, Gratton's lawyers argued that he shot the men only after being attacked and suffering a concussion and that he was not in control of his actions.

But prosecutors argued that Gratton went inside to retrieve a gun and that the action was premeditated, and not a spur of the moment reaction.

The jury got the case late Thursday afternoon. Friday morning, shortly before releasing their verdict, they requested the court re-read the testimony about the concussion suffered by Gratton.

Our Dom Amato is at the court house and will have latest details on the Channel 3 News tonight.