Jury seated in North Country murder case

A jury has been seated for the Gustavo Segundo Clark murder trial.

Segundo Clark, 25, is accused of stabbing and killing his grandmother Ginger Clark, 73, in her West Chazy home last Thanksgiving.

It was a long day in court. Lawyers screened more than 100 potential jurors until they arrived on 12 jurors and three alternates. And the jury could be listening to this case for three weeks.

Segundo Clark was in court for the second day of jury draw. He didn't speak.

The prosecutor, defense attorney and judge questioned the potential jurors for hours. They asked if they had any positive or negative bias toward law enforcement or the court system. They were also asked about any media coverage they may have seen regarding the case and whether they had any opinions about the case or the defendant.

And they were also asked if they could handle seeing grotesque images, something they would be exposed to during this trial.

After the jurors were picked, the jury was told not to talk to anyone about this case until it is over.

Opening arguments are set to start on Wednesday at 10 a.m.