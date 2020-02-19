Jury selection begins in Robert Durst murder trial

New York real estate heir Robert Durst is going on trial for murder five years after his arrest in an old California killing.

Jury selection got underway Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Durst, 76, is charged with killing his best friend in her LA home 20 years ago. Prosecutors say the eccentric millionaire killed Susan Berman to silence her from telling police what she knew about the disappearance and presumed 1982 killing of Durst's wife in New York.

Authorities say Berman helped him cover up the crime. Defense lawyers say Durst didn't kill Berman.

Durst was acquitted in 2003 of murdering his neighbor in Galveston, Texas.

His name has also come up in connection with an unsolved case in Vermont.

Police investigated Durst in the case of a Middlebury College student who disappeared in 1971. Lynne Schulze was last seen near a health food shop Durst owned in Middlebury. Police got as tip Durst may have been involved but never named him as a suspect.