Jury selection to begin in Jayveon Caballero murder trial

Jury selection is expected to begin Wednesday for a Vermont man accused of murder.

It's tied to a shooting outside a bar in Montpelier back in 2017.

Police say Jayveon Caballero shot and killed Markus Austin.

We're told Austin allegedly hit Caballero's girlfriend and that's what may have started the fight.

Police say after the shooting, Caballero fled to Florida.

He was arrested in May 2017 and sent back to Vermont.

He pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

Jury drawing starts at 8:30 a.m.