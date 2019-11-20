Jussie Smollett sues Chicago for malicious prosecution

Actor Jussie Smollett is suing the City of Chicago and the city's police department, claiming malicious prosecution.

Attorneys for the former “Empire” star filed a countersuit on Tuesday after the city sued Smollett to recover $130,000 spent investigating his claim that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

In January, Smollett said two men attacked him.

Chicago police investigated the case for weeks.

They later said they believed Smollett staged the attack to boost his acting career. He was charged with 16 felony counts.

But a prosecutor dropped the charges in March after Smollett forfeited $10,000 in bail money and completed community service.

Smollett’s lawyers say that should have been of end it.

The city hasn’t commented on the lawsuit.

