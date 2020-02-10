Justice Department points finger at China in Equifax hack

It was one of the biggest hacks in U.S. history, and now the Justice Department says the Chinese government was behind it.

Nearly 145 million Americans had their personal information stolen in the massive 2017 hack of credit monitoring service Equifax.

The Justice Department says operatives working for China's People's Liberation Army are responsible and announced four indictments Monday.

"For years we have witnessed China's voracious appetite into American data," U.S. Attorney General William Barr said.

The indictment says "in a single breach, the PLA obtained sensitive personally identifiable information for nearly half of all American citizens."

"This includes your name, your phone number, your driver's license number, your Social Security number, your date of birth," said Dan Patterson, a senior producer for CNET.

Reporter: So China has the personal data of tens of millions of Americans. What do we do about that? Can we do anything about that?

Dan Patterson: The one thing you can do is lock down and continue to monitor your credit.

The government says there's no evidence China has used Americans' personal information, but that may be difficult to detect.

Jaspreet Singh is a victim of identity theft and believes it's connected to the Equifax hack.

"Mastercard told me I requested a new credit card, which I didn't," Singh said. "This $4,500 worth of charges were from somebody in Texas who was using my business credit card to run Facebook ads for their business."

In a statement, Mark Begor, the CEO of Equifax, said, "Cybercrime is one of the greatest threats facing our nation today... combating this challenge from well-financed nation-state actors that operate outside the rule of law is increasingly difficult."

China isn't handing over the accused hackers and the Justice Department admits there's little chance the four men will ever be arrested.