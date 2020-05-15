Juvenile offenders moving back to Woodside

The state is moving juvenile offenders back to Woodside in Colchester.

The Agency of Human Services confirmed the plans on Friday to WCAX News.

Right now, youths who are in trouble with the law are being housed at the Middlesex mental health treatment facility. That one is normally for adults who need a secure space.

AHS says the Vermont Department of Mental Health will be moving adult patients back to that facility in the coming weeks.

Youths were moved out of Woodside after it was deemed a possible isolation site for COVID-19. However, it was never used for that. They were sent to St. Albans and Middlesex.

Vermont State Employees' Association Executive Director Steve Howard tells us neither facility was secure enough to house the Woodside juveniles. Two escaped from St. Albans.

On Tuesday, Vermont State Police put out an alert that Abdiaziz Abdikadir, 17, left the Middlesex facility on foot. They were still looking for him as of Friday and think he might be in the Burlington area.

Howard says no staffers have been hurt. But there have been outbursts where property was damaged and staffers were worried furniture could be turned into weapons.