Juvenile offenders relocated after two escape former facility

Two youth ran away from the young offender program based at a temporary facility in St. Albans on Sunday, March 29.

Four juveniles were moved to the staff secure program, Suite 12 in St. Albans, on Tuesday, March 24. The youth were moved from the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, to make way for psychiatric patients who may test positive with COVID-19 and don't require hospital care.

One of the youth who escaped the program was picked up by police and returned. The second youth continues to be on the run as of March 31.

Concerns for security at the St. Albans facility forced DCF to relocate the youth to the Middlesex Therapeuity Community Residence (MTCR).

That facility MTCR has been vacant since Tuesday, March 31, when the Department of Mental Health temporarily moved the Middlesex residents to an unoccupied, separate unit within the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital (VPCH) in Berlin.

This move was completed in order to ease operating challenges and improve safety and care due to staffing availability. These residents have not been admitted to VPCH but are simply receiving the same services and therapeutic care in a different environment.

The Middlesex Therapeutic Community Residence facility is hardware secure with locked doors and perimeter fencing. The program will house up to five males, ages 13-18.