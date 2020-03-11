K-9 Nitro sniffs out drugs during traffic stop

Police say a New Hampshire couple tried to lie their way out of a traffic stop and now face drug charges.

Lebanon Police say they pulled over Colin Dowling, 32 and Colleen Mitchell, 24, last Tuesday. They allegedly gave fake names, but police figured out who they were and that there was a warrant out for them.

Additionally, K-9 Nitro sniffed out drugs on the car and officers found about $2,500, meth, LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and pills.

They both have several charges and more are expected.