K-9 Sammy to challenge Lincoln the Goat for mayor

A longtime veteran of the Fair Haven Police Department formally announced plans on Tuesday to run for mayor.

K-9 Sammy will challenge incumbent Mayor Lincoln the Goat.

Her campaign announcement on the Fair Haven Police Department Facebook page says she's running on a platform "focused on earning a livable wage, fighting crime, expanding community involvement and making Fair Haven playground a great place to enjoy your free time."

Fair Haven's 2020 pet election is a fundraiser to improve the town's playground structures. Residents donate money to their favorite candidate, and the animal that collects the most donations becomes mayor.