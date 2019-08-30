K9's in Flight at the Champlain Valley Fair

We are headed into the last weekend of the Champlain Valley Fair, so if you haven't been, there are still three days left.

One of the acts you might see are the K9's in Flight. The group takes homeless dogs and teaches them to catch Frisbees and do big-air jumps.

They say all the dogs have been rescued or adopted from streets and shelters around the country.

Officials say they focus on the dog's natural abilities during training. Their motto is "keeping it fun and keeping it short." That's why they don't train the dogs with treats. Instead, they say they train them with fun.

You can see the dogs at 3 p.m. Friday at the fairgrounds.