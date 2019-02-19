Karl Lagerfeld's Vermont connection

Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic designer for Chanel known for his high starched collars and dark sunglasses, has died at 85 years old. And he has a connection to the Green Mountains.

Lagerfeld in 2008 bought a home in Grand Isle. Fashion magazines at the time reported he was drawn to the property for its lake views and that he was there for a Chanel photo shoot.

Lagerfeld was of the most hardworking figures in the fashion world holding down the top design jobs at LVMH-owned luxury label Fendi from 1977, and Paris' family-owned power-house Chanel in 1983.