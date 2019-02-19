Karl Lagerfeld's Vermont connection

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic designer for Chanel known for his high starched collars and dark sunglasses, has died at 85 years old. And he has a connection to the Green Mountains.

Lagerfeld in 2008 bought a home in Grand Isle. Fashion magazines at the time reported he was drawn to the property for its lake views and that he was there for a Chanel photo shoot.

Lagerfeld was of the most hardworking figures in the fashion world holding down the top design jobs at LVMH-owned luxury label Fendi from 1977, and Paris' family-owned power-house Chanel in 1983.

 