Kayaker John Duncan remembered

The Vermont community continues to mourn the loss of two kayakers who died during a violent thunderstorm on Malletts Bay earlier this week.

Celine Teeson and John Duncan were high school sweethearts when they attended Rice Memorial High School in the 1960s. They spent the last three years together, before their untimely deaths Tuesday.

We've talked with those who knew Celine Teeson and now we speak with those who are remembering John Duncan.

"You don't strive to be like someone too often in your life, but if I could ever be more like someone in this life, it would be John Duncan," said Bill Duncan, his nephew.

He says John was more like the brother he never had than his uncle. He and his kids spent countless birthdays and vacations together.

"I'm really, really glad my kids got to feel the full effect of his energy and his passion for life," Duncan said.

An infectious passion with which he influenced not just his family, but the students he taught at Williston Central School for 42 years. A parking space there is dedicated to him. Then, when he retired in 2009, Duncan visited Arizona every winter to be with his daughter and granddaughter. While there, he volunteered at Saguaro National Park's school outreach program.

"So he could continue teaching kids and mentoring kids, and it was just in his blood to give."

Besides teaching, Duncan had one other profound love.

"His life pretty much revolved around his passion for running," Duncan said. "And I think he would have kept running until he couldn't."

Three years ago, then 70-year-old Duncan ran the New York City Marathon. And this weekend marks the annual Beach to Beacon Marathon in Maine, which he ran every year. This time, family and friends carried him through the 10K road race, wearing his bib and picture on their clothes.

"To have known John has truly made anyone who's met him a better person."

In the wake of the tragedy, like Teeson's family, Duncan's has one important message for the community about wearing a life jacket on the water.

"No matter how strong you think you are, no matter how good a swimmer you think you are, no matter what elements you think you can overcome, just please put it on," he said.

John Duncan's celebration of life will take place on Monday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ready Funeral & Cremation Service South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington. Celine Teeson's will be at All Souls Interfaith Gathering, Bostwick Farm Rd., Shelburne from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.