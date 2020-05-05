Kayaks, search dogs, used to find missing NH man

New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department says rescue teams and search dogs spent hours searching for a man who walked away from his caretaker before he was found safe.

Fifty-eight-year-old George Crowley III, left a residence in Berlin at about 11 a.m. Monday. The caretaker called for immediate assistance once Crowley didn’t return after a short time. K-9 teams searched a cellphone ping location and officers searched a river by kayak. More crews searched the woods. A state police team driving up an access road found Crowley at about 5 p.m.

Crowley appeared to have some small scrapes but was otherwise in good spirits.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

