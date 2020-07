With the new composting requirement in effect in Vermont, the Fish and Wildlife Department is warning everyone to watch out for bears.

The best way to keep them away from things like compost bins, chicken coops and beehives is electric fencing.

Food scraps should also regularly be taken to drop off stations.

They also recommend taking down bird feeders until there's a foot of snow on the ground in December.

Anyone with an ongoing bear problem should contact game wardens.