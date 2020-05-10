Keeping Mother's Day traditions

If you're missing the Mother's Day events that have been a part of your family's traditions for years, you may not have to let them go, thanks to a few local businesses. The Coronavirus pandemic may have thrown off some people's Mother's Day plans, but some local florists, like the Horsford Garden and Nursery in Charlotte, are making sure mom still gets her flowers. Charlie Proutt, co-owner of the Nursery tells us he has heard a lot of thanks from the local community.

"It's the tradition of going to the nursery, and they like doing that," he said, "we're so thankful to be able to provide stuff for them, they're so thankful to have us here."

And mothers visiting the nursery, like Emily Van Mistri, told us they are glad the pandemic didn't stop their mother's day tradition.

"I do it every mother's day either with my sister-in-law or with a friend," she said, "and I'm super excited that Horsfords is open and allowing us to shop safely."

The nursery decided to open it's greenhouse today for the first time this year -- we are told they have everything from tulips and annuals to specific plants and flowers. Which is good for mothers, like Lindsey Vandal, hoping to create some homemade house decor.

"I'm looking for some Peonies, and a few bleeding hearts for a perennial boarder I'm putting around my house." She said.

If flowers and vegetables weren't what you were looking for this Mother's Day, The Mill Market and Deli held a Mother's Day Barbecue. They made a special menu for families to order from, and the food will be delivered curbside so the event can follow state guidelines. They have chicken on the smoker with black beans and rice on the side, Jim McCarthy tells us events like these, especially on Mother's Day, are important during this time of social distancing.

"So we're at about fifty to sixty meals right now and we've thrown a few extra on so people can still walk up and get some," he said, "So it's, going to be a good thing to kind of continue to do for everyone here and, hopefully at some point we're going to be doing barbecue's and actually having people sit outside."

Both Businesses tell us they are happy to be able to serve their communities, during the week and on holidays.