Keeping an accurate count

Vermont’s Governor, Phil Scott, is taking steps to ensure a complete count on Vermont's population in the 2020 Census.

The Governor is forming a committee that will provide initiatives for people to participate, resources for folks in "hard-to-count" groups such as the homeless and provide access to legal resources for undocumented immigrants. The Committee will be made up of state officials and legislators, along with representatives from communities historically under-counted in the Census such as LGBTQ, elderly, minority, immigrant and homeless communities.

The Governor says, results of the Census impact the state's ability to grow the economy, make it more affordable and protect the most vulnerable in all 251 towns.