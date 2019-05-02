Keeping your account secure on National Password Day

A list of the worst of worst passwords is released every year -- and they're pretty bad. On this National Password Day, we explore why having a good password really does matter.

Eric Hart with NPI Management says when there's a privacy breach, the password that got hacked will be tried against your other accounts, like your bank or Amazon.

A good password is more complicated and has at least 10 characters. And you may be surprised to find you can stick with a good one for awhile.

"We're less focused now than we used to be on changing passwords. It's still important to change them if you think they may have been compromised, if someone else might have access to them or if you hear of a security breach. But more important really are good passwords that are unique and different at every site you visit," Hart said.

If remembering all those passwords sounds difficult, Hart suggests a password manager.