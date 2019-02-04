Keeping your kids safe from online sexual predators

Channel 3 News is continuing our special reports on sexual predators who use social media to target kids, and how parents can prevent their child from being a target while they're online.

"You never know who you're talking to on the other side of the computer," said Briana Valentino, a forensic interviewer with Stop Child Abuse Now. "They are online all the time. So, what ends up happening is that kids are very accessible to people who mean to do them harm."

She says every parent needs to know which websites their kids are active on, because sex offenders are looking for them through social media.

"They also don't realize that if they're on multiple sites then they're accessible through those multiple sites and somebody who's knowledgeable about those things can tie all that information together. So, something that you tell a person on Snapchat, they may then use that information and come back to you maybe on Twitter or your YouTube account," Valentino said.

When Valentino meets with children abused by predators, she brings them to a safe room and helps them process what they've been through.

"What we tend to see for kids who have experienced trauma online, it's a lot of internalized behavior. So, feelings of guilt, feelings of shame, that they are the ones that have done something wrong," Valentino said.

Detective Mary Gary Ford's worked hundreds of these cases. She often has the unenviable job of talking to child predators, like Robert Wojda. He was convicted five times of child exploitation in three different states. But he used Facebook to reach out to even more kids, despite a policy by the social media giant which bans convicted sex offenders from using it. He's currently serving a 20-year sentence in jail.

"He indicated that looking at adult pornography just doesn't do it for him," Ford said.

His capture is a victory for Ford, but she knows there are more predators out there. WCAX found numerous convicted sex offenders using Facebook in Vermont during a quick online search. That's why Ford says parents need to have age appropriate, non-judgmental conversations with their kids now that sound something like this:

"'This is something that could happen. If it does, just stop what you're doing, come to me. Talk to me. We'll work it out together. You're not in trouble,'" Ford said.

Ford says there are steps you can take to be proactive. First, we know kids are attached to their phones, but experts say they should not have them in their bedrooms at night. And consider this rule, tablets and computers should only be used in open areas of the house. Monitor what they're doing and who they are chatting with. And do your research, know the apps that are out there and how they work. For example, one app hides photos and looks like a calculator.