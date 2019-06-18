Keeping your dogs safe in the summer heat

Friday is the first official day of summer, and along with fun in the sun activities come some reminders for dog owners to keep their pets safe.

Officials at Burlington Emergency and Veterinary Specialists (BEVS) says they have already seen several incidents of dogs who have been over exerted because of the heat.

When the weather gets nice it's common for dog owners to spend more time doing outdoor activities with their dogs. That can include bringing them to the park in Burlington to get some exercise and socialization.

Burlington resident Jonathan Strippe takes his dog Mindy to the park as much as possible. “I have to be out with her every day. I have to be out with her twice a day. I give her a half an hour in the morning and a half an hour in the afternoon,” Strippe said.

Strippe says he's always conscious of her needs, especially when the weather gets warm. “I make sure she's hydrated from when I leave the house. And number two, I try to keep them out of vehicles as much as I can period,” he said.

That’s advice emergency veterinarian Annie Kluetmeier says you should follow. She says it doesn't take more than 15 minutes for a dog's body to start shutting down in a hot car. “Dogs can overheat in the car even when its 60 to 65 degrees out, especially if the windows aren't open and the sun is out and everything like that,” she said.

She says if you have to leave your dog in the car it shouldn't be longer than a couple of minutes, because anything longer than that and you put your dog at serious risk. “You don't want to end up here, you don't want to end up with your dog in critical condition and then needing some extensive care,” Kluetmeier said.

Every year we see reports of citizens breaking car windows to rescue dogs from hot cars. Burlington Police Deputy Chief Jon Murad says it’s only legal to do if a dog or child is in imminent danger of harm. He says he would urge Vermonters to wait for emergency services to show up before taking action themselves.

Kluetmeier says one of the reasons she's seen dogs in her office is because they are still adjusting to the warm weather. She suggests getting your dogs conditioned to warm weather before taking them out on long hikes or runs, which should include frequent breaks and lots of water.