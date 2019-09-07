Kelly Brush Foundation Ride raises record amount

Vermont's largest charity bike ride has raised a record $675,000 for the Kelly Brush Foundation.

940 people from more than 20 states participated in the 14th annual Kelly Brush Ride in Middlebury, Saturday.

Funds raised go towards equipment for people with spinal cord injuries so they can enjoy sports like skiing, basketball, cycling and tennis.

For the second year, golfers could also show their support by playing a round on the Ralph Myhre Golf Course at Middlebury College.

Organizers say it's the foundation's message and how it brings the cycling community together, that brings people back year after year.

"One of the great things about Kelly and her story is what she's done since her injury. Getting back to her life, she's a mother of two, she's a full-time pediatric nurse practitioner. To be able to see somebody accomplish what she's accomplished after their injury is what we're really trying to do for society as a whole after an injury through sports. Sports was such an important part for her, getting back, finding her identity, that people coming together to be active, seeing her continue to do that, interact with her kids is I think something that inspires a lot of people," said Executive Director of the Kelly Brush Foundation, Zeke Davisson.

Hand cyclist Matthew Tilford of San Francisco, rode a bike he received from the foundation to ride 10 miles on Saturday.

"I was a wakeboarder and a snowboarder before my injury, and I thought that life was over when I became paralyzed, and organizations like this show you that you can do whatever you want, and there's going to be people to support you all the way through it," he said.

Next year marks the foundation's 15th anniversary.

