Keno expansion in New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Lottery says 29 communities will vote in the coming months on proposals to set up the electronic bingo game keno, which would help fund full-day kindergarten.

So far, a total of 66 communities have approved keno either through elections or the town meetings. As a result 166 establishments offer the game statewide. Sales have totaled $23.8 million and profits reached nearly $4.5 million.

Seven cities approved keno during municipal elections in 2017, allowing the New Hampshire Lottery to launch the new game in December of that year.

A keno player chooses from one to 12 numbers, and every five minutes a computer randomly generates and displays 20 winning numbers from 1 to 80. A player can wager from $1 to $25 per game.

