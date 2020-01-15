Kesha Ram 2nd dem to run for Chittenden County Senate seat

Former Burlington state Rep. Kesha Ram has joined the race to fill an open Senate seat in Chittenden County.

Ram joined Rep. Dylan Giambatista, D-Essex Junction, on Tuesday as the second Democrat to announce a run for a seat in the six-member Chittenden Senate District.

Ram, 33, was elected to the House in 2008 as one of the youngest legislators in the country. She ran for lieutenant governor in 2016 and finished third behind David Zuckerman and former Vermont House Speaker Shap Smith.

While serving in the House, Ram spearheaded a "revenge porn" law to protect victims from invasions of privacy. The statute has run into trouble in the courts with some arguing it violates the First Amendment’s right to free speech.

In a statement, Ram says her priorities continue to be to build and strengthen the economy for working families, reform the state’s justice system, and ensure that all Vermonters have a strong advocate in Montpelier.