Keurig Dr Pepper selling some Vermont buildings

Another sign of the shrinking presence of Keurig Dr Pepper in Vermont: The coffee-maker is selling some of its buildings.

The former Keurig Green Mountain has had multiple layoffs over the years.

Now, our Olivia Lyons has learned the coffee-maker is selling two of its buildings in Waterbury.

Katie Gilroy, the head of Keurig Dr Pepper's corporate communications, confirmed the company is selling two of its buildings in Waterbury.

Employees in one will just shift their work to another Waterbury building the company already owns.

Employees in the other building work in research and development. That work is being transferred to Texas. But it's not clear if the Waterbury employees are moving to Texas.

Gilroy would not discuss details about employees, including possible transfers or layoffs. She did confirm that employees were notified of the changes.

Waterbury Municipal Manager William Shepeluk says he thinks both buildings are empty and have been for months. That contradicts what Gilroy of Keurig Dr Pepper told WCAX News. We reached out to her for clarification but had not yet heard back when this story was published.