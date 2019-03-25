Keurig Green Mountain parent company to give $11M for past Nazi support

One of Germany's richest families, whose company owns a controlling interest in Keurig Green Mountain, plans to donate millions to charity after learning about their ancestors' support of Adolf Hitler and forced labor under the Nazis.

A German newspaper uncovered documents that Albert Reimann Sr. and Albert Reimann Jr. used Russian civilians and French POWs as forced laborers. A spokesperson for the family who heads JAB Holding Company, says they will donate about $11 million to a not-yet-determined charity as a gesture.

In addition to Keurig Green Mountain, JAB has controlling stakes in restaurant chain Pret a Manger, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, and Peet's Coffee, among others.