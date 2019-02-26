Key Sanders 2016 strategists won't return for 2020 campaign

Three strategists who worked on Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential bid say they will not join Sanders' 2020 campaign.

Tad Devine, Julian Mulvey and Mark Longabaugh say they believe Sanders "deserves to have media consultants who share his creative vision for his campaign."

Their firm, DML, was behind Sanders' 2016 media strategy.

The development comes in the early days of Sanders' second presidential campaign. While he entered 2016 as an underdog, he is now among the most well-known Democrats in a crowded 2020 field and has established an early fundraising advantage.

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir says in a statement "the campaign appreciates all the good work DML has done and wishes them well."

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)