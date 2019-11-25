South Burlington bridge to be repaired by end of December

A temporary bridge connecting Williston and South Burlington should be opened to travel by the end of December.

The bridge served as a temporary fix to a rusted-out culvert that failed two years ago. The ground that holds the bridge's support slabs in place was eroded by flooding during the Halloween storm. The bridge serves as a key connection between South Burlington and Williston, and officials want the project to begin as soon as possible.

"These are commercial and industrial sections of Williston and South Burlington -- a lot of people, a lot of goods, a lot of freight, require this road just for commerce to exist, however none of that exists if the road remains closed," said Justin Rabidoux with South Burlington Public Works.

Because the storm was ruled a state emergency, the estimated $200,000 will be completely funded by the state. It's expected to begin December 2nd and finished by the end of the year.

