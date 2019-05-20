Key Vt. lawmakers attempt to clear path to adjournment

The Statehouse was quiet Monday before an expected storm of activity later this week. A handful of key lawmakers were at work trying to iron out the details on remaining bills so lawmakers can go home for the year at the end of the week.

Legislative leaders say the end of the legislative session is in sight if they can bridge divides this week. "We'll see where we are. I'm hoping that we can wrap up Wednesday and Thursday," said House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero.

"There should be no reason not to get out this week," added Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden County.

Last week lawmakers agreed on two bills -- banning single-use plastic bags and testing all Vermont schools for lead contamination.

"I feel like the compromise between the two bodies addressed the needs of Vermonters -- they're trying to provide safety as well as funding," Johnson said.

But big ticket items sought by Democrats, like a minimum wage boost and paid family leave, are up in the air. Each chamber watered down the other's priority. The House made changes to the minimum wage increase and the Senate altered the paid leave bill.

"I certainly prefer our version, but I think there's room for compromise between the two versions," Johnson said.

Ashe says some compromise version will pass this week. "What we're determined to do is have a minimum wage bill get to the governor's desk, ultimately, one we hope he signs," he said.

A bigger sticking point, is federally-mandated clean water funding. The House passed a tax on software to satisfy the EPA, but the Senate doesn't like it. Lawmakers may end up using surplus revenue this year to buy themselves more time.

"That's been a tough nut to crack for a number of years, but I'm confident we're gonna be wrapping up with something that folks can support," Johnson said.

Suspending House rules to speed up the pace of work is needed to wrap up quickly this week, but so far there's no guarantee House Republicans will let that happen. Ashe says leadership will wait them out if needed. "If a small group of House members want to threaten to kill all those proposals because they don't want to have one more day of coming back, we will come back for that extra day. So, attempts to kill important priorities by stall tactics will fail," he said.

Even after passage, there's still no guarantee that their top priorities will survive opposition from Republican Gov. Phil Scott.