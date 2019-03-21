Trial Day 2: Key witnesses recall deadly Georgia shooting

There was key prosecution testimony Thursday in day-two of the murder trial of Ethan Gratton, the Georgia man accused of shooting two men in his driveway in 2017, killing one of them.

"My fingers weren't working very well at that point -- I was nervous, shaking," said Caleb McLane, one of the first people on the scene following the deadly shooting on Georgia Mountain Road.

Bruce Barrows and his daughter Tammy were also some of the first to discover the shooting victims, David Hill and Mark Brito.

"When I got near Dave, I hollered, I hollered to my dad that I couldn't go near him," Tammy Barrows told the court.

Jim Hughes/Franklin County State's Attorney: Did you go right up to Dave?

Bruce Barrows: I run right up to Dave. There was a big pool of blood running down the road.

Police say Gratton shot and killed the 57-year-old Hill, and shot and wounded Brito after an argument over Hill turning around his tractor trailer in the Gratton's driveway. Audio of the initial 911 call by Gratton's mother, Pam, captured her conversation with her son:

Pam Gratton: Did you shoot them?

Ethan Gratton: Yes.

Pam Gratton: Both of them?

Ethan Gratton: Yes.

Gratton does not deny his role in the shooting. He claims he pulled out his gun to stop an attack. But McLane testified that Gratton told him he had to retrieve the gun from the house -- a key point in the prosecution's contention that Gratton's actions amount to murder.

"He said then, 'Dave Hill, you know he hit me in the face, so at that point I went inside and got a gun, came back and shot him and then the other guy.'" McLane recalled. "He said, 'He came around the front of the truck, so I shot him, too.'"

Defense attorney Kelly Green questioned McLane's memory of what Gratton told him that day, playing audio of a police interview with McLane in which he told the officer the wrong type of clothing Gratton was wearing. McLane says it's possible but not probable that his memory is wrong.

Kelly Green: It's possible isn't it Caleb, that your memory isn't accurate, right?

Caleb McLane: I mean, it's possible, yes.

The trial is expected to continue into next week, with Ethan Gratton taking the stand to testify in his own defense. If convicted, he faces 20-years to life for each charge.