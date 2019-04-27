Kids Carnival also educates NY parents

The 8th Annual Kids Carnival held at Plattsburgh Rec Center is a free event hosted by Behavioral Health Services North, in conjunction with the City of Plattsburgh.

Kids Carnival in Plattsburgh

The gym was filled with entertainment for the kids, and education for parents. Groups including Safe Kids Adirondack, The Childcare Coordinating Council and representatives from the Clinton County Health Department answered questions for parents. Organizers say the event was planned for late April in conjunction with Child Abuse awareness month.

'We tailored it so while the kids are playing and having fun, getting balloon animals made, the adults will have time to speak to speak to those different agencies about the different services and resources we offer for the area," said Andy Foster of Behavioral Health Services North.

Organizers say over 1000 people came out for the day. They hope this event can connect parents with health questions to professionals.