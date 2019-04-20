Kids hop to CVPH for annual Easter Egg Hunt

North Country families hopped on over to the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital this morning for the 22nd annual Easter Egg Hunt.

This is the largest event the hospital puts on every year.

Kids of all ages raced down the front lawn to get the eggs filled with sweet treats. While most had candy in them, some were surprised to find a free kids meal to the Texas Roadhouse.

There were two sections to hunt.. allowing the big and little kids their own spaces.

A total of 10 thousand eggs were found in just 1 minute and 12 seconds -- but thats not the record for best time.

For many families, this is an annual tradition -- saying this year seemed to have even more kids. "We usually don't see so many kids in the morning," said Kylie King, a mother to a child who participated in the Easter Egg Hunt. "It was great, it really shows its a great community even that people benefit from."

After the eggs were found, kids got the chance to get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny!

This is just one of the many community events the hospital offers and they plan to add even more to the list.