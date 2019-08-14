Kids share their fair favorites at the Orleans County Fair

The Orleans County Fair is happening now in Barton. Our Darren Perron went to check it out.

Every kid has their fair favorite:

"Rides," said Elijah Baker, 8.

"Fries," 12-year-old Elena Gastard said.

"Games," said Owen Gastard, 10.

"Burger," 10-year-old McKenna Rowell said.

"Rides," said Zoelle Petteys, 6.

Rides, games and food are the recipe for fair fun, especially on kids' day.

"For 12 bucks you get all the rides you want all the activities you want... But then you got a pull out the wallet for the food," laughed Jason Sicard, the president of the Orleans County Fair.

You'll find all the fair staples and a side of steeped history.

"They have the oldest grandstand east of the Mississippi," said George Churchill, a harness racer.

Where fairgoers can watch everything from musical acts to the demolition derby to harness racing. That dates back to the '30s. It's one of only two Vermont fairs that still do it.

The Orleans County Fair still bills itself as an agricultural fair, where traditional contests, like the kids' pig scramble, delight jam-packed crowds.

And young people, like Caroline Kirby, proudly groom Holsteins for multiple competitions.

"I just love watching her progress in the ring. It's really awesome," Kirby said.

The 16-year-old from East Montpelier hopes her calf, Linda, steals the show and wins hearts like she did hers.

Click here for all the details on the Orleans County Fair.