Killington FIS World Cup tickets go on sale end of August

There's still a few months until the snow flies at Killington, but tickets go on sale later this month for the FIS Women's World Cup races in November.

It's the fourth year in a row that the international competition bring the women's giant slalom and slalom races to Vermont. Killington Resort recently inked a two-year deal with U.S. Ski & Snowboard to host the race. The competition is expected to draw World Class skiers including local favorite Mikaela Shiffrin.

As with the last three years, the races will be broadcast worldwide to more than 60 nations, along with national broadcast coverage across the U.S.

The event is also anticipated to bring millions of dollars in economic-impact to Vermont.

While the race can be viewed in some locations for free, Officials say ticketed seating for the race goes on sale Wednesday, August 21 at 9:00 a.m.