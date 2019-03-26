Killington Resort prepares for major upgrades

Killington Mountain is continuing to invest millions into upgrades, and that includes a new K1 base lodge.

The new 58,000 square-foot structure will be built directly in front of the existing lodge and will nearly double the size of the old building.

Over the last two years, Killington has dedicated around $60 million into upgrades. Mountain officials say they are investing in the future.

"Our parent company, Powdr, has been really helpful in making those changes come to life, like the K1 base lodge, which guests will come in and feel a totally different vibe. The food is going to be more elevated, there is a lot more space, you won't have to cram at the bar. The whole third floor is just for the bar. That alone will really change the Killington experience and really keep that Killington vibe," said the resort's Courtney DiFiore.

The project will be completed in two phases. Construction will begin in May and the new lodge is scheduled to be ready for skiers in a little under two years.